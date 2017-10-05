Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSE:EWC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,374 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 207,043 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

iShares MSCI Canada Index Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

