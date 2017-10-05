C&J Energy Services (CJ) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News articles about C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. C&J Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2541368526817 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

C&J Energy Services (CJ) traded up 0.24% on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 370,660 shares of the company traded hands. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 91.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92.

In other C&J Energy Services news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $5,115,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

