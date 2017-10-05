CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CITY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON: CITY):

10/4/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

9/29/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/28/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 90 ($1.19). They now have a “corporate” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 134 ($1.78) to GBX 80 ($1.06). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

9/25/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

9/14/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

9/12/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC is now covered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/6/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

9/4/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/24/2017 – CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set an “add” rating on the stock.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) opened at 48.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 127.52 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.77. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 42.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 71.00.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CITY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 58.32%. The company had revenue of GBX 904 million during the quarter.

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

