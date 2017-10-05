City Of London Investment Group Plc Has 38.5% Stake in Aberdeen Grt Cf (GCH)

City Of London Investment Group Plc

recently revealed that they own 38.5% of Aberdeen Grt Cf (NYSE:GCH) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the SEC on Thursday, October 5th. The investor owns 3,390,540 shares of the stock valued at about $41,568,020. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included City of London Investment Group PLC, (CLIG) a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales and City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales. The filing is available through EDGAR at this link.

City Of London Investment Group Plc

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

City of London Investment Management Company Limited and the Fund have entered into a Standstill Agreement, effective October 3,2017, and terminating on December 31,2019. The Standstill Agreement is attached as Exhibit A.

Separately, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Grt Cf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Grt Cf (NYSE GCH) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.26. 195,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Aberdeen Grt Cf has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Grt Cf’s previous special dividend of $0.05.

Aberdeen Grt Cf Company Profile

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

