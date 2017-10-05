Citigroup Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 973,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 58,852 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) opened at 11.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/citigroup-inc-sells-732-shares-of-eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-buy-write-etw.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.