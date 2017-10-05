Citigroup Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of HFF worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HFF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HFF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HFF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other HFF news, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 14,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $551,998.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 525,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,601,609.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Gibson sold 37,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,388,339.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,299,973.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,064 shares of company stock worth $9,280,216. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

HFF, Inc. (NYSE HF) opened at 40.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. HFF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. HFF had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HFF, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HFF Profile

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

