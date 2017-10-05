Citigroup Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 141,260.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,545,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,482,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 676,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after buying an additional 58,065 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel Company alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.08.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ ALGT) opened at 131.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.03. Allegiant Travel Company has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $182.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel Company will post $9.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/citigroup-inc-has-1-14-million-stake-in-allegiant-travel-company-algt.html.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.