Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,742,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,167,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294,403 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,129,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 74.06 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

