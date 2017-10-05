Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,137 Shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of E.W. Scripps Company (The) worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 79.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded E.W. Scripps Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) opened at 19.09 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 2.02.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps Company (The) had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $231.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. E.W. Scripps Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post $0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E. W. Scripps Company is a media enterprise with interests in television and radio broadcasting, as well as local and national digital media brands. The Company’s segments include television, radio, digital, and syndication and other. As of December 31, 2016, the Television segment included approximately 15 American Broadcasting Company (ABC) affiliates, five National Broadcasting Company (NBC) affiliates, two FOX affiliates, two Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) affiliates and four non big-four affiliated stations.

