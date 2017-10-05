Citigroup Inc. Boosts Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Price Target to $115.00

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLPH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS AG restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delphi Automotive PLC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.23.

Get Delphi Automotive PLC alerts:

Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) opened at 102.31 on Monday. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $104.09. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.50.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Boosts Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Price Target to $115.00” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/citigroup-inc-boosts-delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-price-target-to-115-00.html.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $874,535.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,099.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $836,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 64,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delphi Automotive PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.