Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 127,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ JBSS) opened at 68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $768.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.79.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.14 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc is a processor and distributor of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts. The Company offers nuts under a range of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Fisher Nut Exactly and Sunshine Country brand names. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of food and snack products, including snack mixes, salad toppings, snacks, snack bites, trail mixes, dried fruit, and chocolate and yogurt coated products under private brands and brand names.

