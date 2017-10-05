Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 482.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

SCVL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Sidoti lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Charles B. Tomm purchased 11,190 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $253,901.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,550.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ SCVL) opened at 22.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $374.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $235.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. It also offers online shopping on its e-commerce site at www.shoecarnival.com.

