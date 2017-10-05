Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Otter Tail Corporation worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) opened at 44.75 on Thursday. Otter Tail Corporation has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.30 million. Otter Tail Corporation had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post $1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Otter Tail Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

In related news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

