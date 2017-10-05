Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Fidelity and Guaranty Life (FGL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity and Guaranty Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life during the second quarter worth $171,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity and Guaranty Life by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity and Guaranty Life in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fidelity and Guaranty Life from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity and Guaranty Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE FGL) opened at 31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity and Guaranty Life has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Fidelity and Guaranty Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Fidelity and Guaranty Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity and Guaranty Life will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidelity and Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) is a holding company focused on obtaining controlling equity stakes in companies that operate across various industries. FGL’s primary business is the sale of individual life insurance products and annuities through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms and in selected institutional markets.

