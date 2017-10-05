CIT Group Inc (DEL) (CIT) Receives $48.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (NYSE:CIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CIT Group Inc (DEL) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,092.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CIT Group Inc (DEL) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group Inc (DEL) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 480,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 143,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in CIT Group Inc (DEL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,290,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,184 shares during the period.

CIT Group Inc (CIT) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 727,216 shares. CIT Group Inc has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $50.40. The company’s market cap is $6.56 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.05 million. CIT Group Inc (DEL) had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $225.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CIT Group Inc (DEL) Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

