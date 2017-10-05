Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is a premier supplier of high-performance analog circuits and advanced mixed-signal chip solutions. Continued investments in the audio segment have helped the company to come up with innovative products from time to time. This aids it in attracting new customers and brings in additional revenues. Additionally, expansion in the LED market continues to drive growth. Cirrus Logic generates a significant portion of revenues from Apple. This means that there is always an inherent risk of losing an Apple design contract, which will significantly hurt the company’s financials. Moreover, the company faces competition from the likes of Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics, which also remains a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC cut Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vetr upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.67 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ CRUS) traded down 1.90% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 363,566 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post $4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sherman sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $85,215.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $451,864.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $391,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $641,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,666 shares of company stock worth $5,914,243 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $102,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

