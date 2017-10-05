Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Deere & worth $48,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,593,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,125,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,517,000 after buying an additional 409,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,267,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,500,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,652,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,205,000 after buying an additional 322,158 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,860,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,992,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company (DE) opened at 128.33 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $85.05 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.69. Deere & also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 731 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the typical daily volume of 206 call options.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. Deere &’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.20%.

In related news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,023 shares of company stock worth $14,185,962 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deere & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Deere & from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $129.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Deere & Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

