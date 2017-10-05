China Cord Blood Corporation (CO) versus Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Head to Head Comparison

China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Cord Blood Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Cord Blood Corporation 22.07% 8.64% 3.50% Streamline Health Solutions -24.50% -56.04% -15.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Cord Blood Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Cord Blood Corporation $124.21 million 10.64 $53.01 million $0.29 40.14 Streamline Health Solutions $24.86 million 2.15 -$3.83 million ($0.31) -8.68

China Cord Blood Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Cord Blood Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

China Cord Blood Corporation has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for China Cord Blood Corporation and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of China Cord Blood Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Cord Blood Corporation beats Streamline Health Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Cord Blood Corporation Company Profile

China Cord Blood Corporation is a provider of cord blood banking services in China. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in the provision of umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides cord blood testing, processing and storage services under the direction of subscribers for a cord blood processing fee and a storage fee. It also tests, processes and stores donated cord blood, and provides matching services to the public for a fee. The Company provides cord blood processing and storage services for expectant parents interested in capturing the opportunities made available by evolving medical treatments and technologies, such as cord blood transplants. It also preserves cord blood units donated by the public; provides matching services on such donated units, and delivers matching units to patients in need of transplants. As of March 31, 2016, the Company had three operating cord blood banks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service. The Company also provides implementation and consulting services to complement its software solutions. The Company provides computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform. The Company sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships. The Company’s software and services allow hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems in the United States and Canada to capture, store, manage, route, retrieve and process patient clinical, financial and other healthcare provider information.

