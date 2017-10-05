Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CBI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 46.3258029055985 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CBI shares. ValuEngine cut Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America Corporation set a $17.00 price objective on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG set a $13.00 price objective on Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) traded up 1.387% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.445. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,474 shares. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company’s market cap is $1.66 billion. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 896 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 197% compared to the average daily volume of 302 call options.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE:CBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($3.81). Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. will post ($1.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Mccarthy sold 7,500 shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/chicago-bridge-iron-company-n-v-cbi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Company Profile

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides services to customers in energy infrastructure market. The Company provides services, such as conceptual design, technology, engineering, procurement, fabrication, modularization, construction, commissioning, maintenance, program management and environmental services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.