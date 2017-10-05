Cheryl Ann Dyer Sells 6,000 Shares of Senestech, Inc. (SNES) Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) insider Cheryl Ann Dyer sold 6,000 shares of Senestech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $11,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,573.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheryl Ann Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Cheryl Ann Dyer sold 6,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $13,860.00.

Shares of Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) traded up 2.450% during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.049. 2,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Senestech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s market cap is $21.16 million.

Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Senestech, Inc. will post ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senestech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Senestech stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 4.39% of Senestech worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc is a United States-based biotechnology platform and research company. The Company is engaged in developing a technology for managing animal populations by fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a fertility control product candidate. ContraPest’s technology and approach targets the reproductive capabilities of both sexes.

