Charter Communications (CHTR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Charter Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7138297180784 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) traded up 0.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.09. 920,374 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $408.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $378.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $4,379,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

