Cerner Corporation (CERN) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner Corporation were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 88,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 23,700.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cerner Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner Corporation (CERN) traded down 0.35% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.54. 284,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.95. Cerner Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Cerner Corporation had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Corporation will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cerner Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cerner Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Randy D. Sims sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $4,081,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,346.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 118,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $7,326,549.39. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $76,279,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,583 shares of company stock worth $24,758,191. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

