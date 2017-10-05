ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceragon Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get Ceragon Networks Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 20,964 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.84 million. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/ceragon-networks-ltd-crnt-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 495,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 31,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,177,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.