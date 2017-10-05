Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) is one of 113 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cellectar Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Competitors 787 3402 5852 137 2.52

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 60.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Cellectar Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cellectar Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A -$10.78 million -1.35 Cellectar Biosciences Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.19

Cellectar Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cellectar Biosciences. Cellectar Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectar Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -97.36% -83.40% Cellectar Biosciences Competitors -3,194.33% -54.63% -8.65%

Summary

Cellectar Biosciences competitors beat Cellectar Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform. Its pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates, including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic PDC’s. The Company’s PDC product portfolio includes CLR 131, which is designed to deliver cytotoxic (cell-killing) radiation directly and selectively to cancer cells and cancer stem cells; CLR 125, which is for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, which is a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; CLR 1502, which is for intraoperative tumor margin illumination and non-invasive tumor imaging, and CTX Product Portfolio, including CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates.

