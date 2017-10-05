CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair lowered shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CECO Environmental Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.51 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) opened at 8.68 on Thursday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company’s market capitalization is $299.36 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.09 million. CECO Environmental Corp. had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental Corp. news, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,410,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,255,178.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $49,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,146 shares in the company, valued at $191,127.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

