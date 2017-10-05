CDW Corporation (CDW) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CDW Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of CDW Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of CDW Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CDW Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW Corporation 0 2 5 1 2.88 CDW Corporation Competitors 667 4377 7381 165 2.56

CDW Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $66.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential upside of 1.42%. Given CDW Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDW Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDW Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CDW Corporation $14.52 billion $1.09 billion 26.50 CDW Corporation Competitors $2.14 billion $366.36 million 15.67

CDW Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. CDW Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

CDW Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CDW Corporation pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CDW Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW Corporation 2.95% 58.89% 8.11% CDW Corporation Competitors -22.23% -63.03% -4.49%

Risk and Volatility

CDW Corporation has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDW Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDW Corporation beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

CDW Corporation Company Profile

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees. Its Public segment comprises government agencies and education and healthcare institutions in the United States. Its Other segment includes Canada and CDW UK. The CDW Advanced Services business consists primarily of customized engineering services delivered by technology specialists and engineers, and managed services that include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings. The Company has centralized logistics and headquarters functions that provide services to the segments.

