Cavco Industries (CVCO) Receives News Impact Score of 0.25

Media headlines about Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cavco Industries earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.8556015706407 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. BidaskClub raised Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ CVCO) traded down 0.13% during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,689 shares. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $88.65 and a 52 week high of $153.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $410,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

