Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) insider Catherine Wall bought 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,113.94 ($26,679.85).

Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) opened at 73.0000 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.77.

Get Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC’s previous dividend of $6.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Catherine Wall Purchases 27,181 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/catherine-wall-purchases-27181-shares-of-mobeus-income-growth-vct-plc-mix-stock.html.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, by way of tax-free dividends generated from income and capital returns, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT. The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of the United Kingdom unquoted companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.