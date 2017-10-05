Catherine Wall Purchases 27,181 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (MIX) Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) insider Catherine Wall bought 27,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,113.94 ($26,679.85).
Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) opened at 73.0000 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC’s previous dividend of $6.00.
About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC
Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, by way of tax-free dividends generated from income and capital returns, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT. The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of the United Kingdom unquoted companies.
