Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Short Interest Update

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,251 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the August 31st total of 712,505 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 794,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CATB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reduced their price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at 3.03 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The stock’s market cap is $68.12 million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.39) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) Short Interest Update” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/catabasis-pharmaceuticals-inc-catb-short-interest-update.html.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.