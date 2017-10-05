Castleton Investment Management LLC Maintains Holdings in CME Group Inc. (CME)

Castleton Investment Management LLC maintained its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CME Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $135.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ CME) traded up 0.24% during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,653 shares. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $137.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $25,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

