CarMax Inc (KMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) traded down 0.07% on Wednesday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 920,575 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $77.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $608,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,859.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Tiefel sold 23,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,756,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,670 shares of company stock worth $47,539,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 80.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $23,648,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CarMax by 24.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $2,345,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

