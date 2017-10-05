Carlsberg AS Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (CABGY)

Carlsberg AS (OTC:CABGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 EPS estimates for Carlsberg AS in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg AS’s FY2018 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Carlsberg AS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carlsberg AS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of Carlsberg AS (CABGY) opened at 22.13 on Thursday. Carlsberg AS has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $23.55.

Carlsberg AS Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the brewing industry. It is primarily engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beer and soft drinks. The Company’s portfolio consists of a range of beer and cider brands, including Carlsberg, Kronenbourg, Baltika, Somersby, Holsten, Tuborg, Lav and Lvivske, among others.

