Carillion plc (CLLN) PT Lowered to GBX 40

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price target on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.85) price target on shares of Carillion plc in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 100 ($1.33) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG dropped their price target on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 134.10 ($1.78).

Shares of Carillion plc (CLLN) opened at 47.50 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 204.35 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.37. Carillion plc has a one year low of GBX 40.15 and a one year high of GBX 265.00.

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

