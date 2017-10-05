Carillion plc (CLLN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 64 ($0.85) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLLN. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 100 ($1.33) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an under review rating on shares of Carillion plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 200 ($2.65) to GBX 180 ($2.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Beaufort Securities lowered shares of Carillion plc to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.67).

Shares of Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) opened at 47.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 202.19 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.37. Carillion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 265.00.

Carillion plc Company Profile

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

