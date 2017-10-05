Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.5% of Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in MetLife by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 583.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE MET) opened at 52.52 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post $4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,777.98%.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/capstone-investment-advisors-netherlands-b-v-acquires-3621-shares-of-metlife-inc-met.html.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.