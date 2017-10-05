Capital World Investors Holds Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Capital World Investors continued to hold its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.35% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $182,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,114,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,467,000 after buying an additional 842,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,176,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,737,000 after buying an additional 2,707,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,819,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,991,000 after buying an additional 1,259,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,900,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,906,000 after buying an additional 280,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,047,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) opened at 18.26 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

