Capital World Investors Continues to Hold Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)

Capital World Investors maintained its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.23% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings worth $247,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 421,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,443,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,994,000 after purchasing an additional 329,412 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,027,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,574,000 after purchasing an additional 867,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) opened at 68.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 461.33%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

