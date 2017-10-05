Capital Research Global Investors Has $197.11 Million Stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,507,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 405,998 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.49% of Range Resources Corporation worth $197,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,202,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,603,000 after purchasing an additional 976,293 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,812,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $379,186,000 after purchasing an additional 932,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,024,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,936,000 after purchasing an additional 890,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,051,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $350,697,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 5,722,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) traded down 0.15% on Thursday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 230,355 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.35 and a beta of 0.95. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Range Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.01%.

In other Range Resources Corporation news, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $252,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,358.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ralph Lowe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,800 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. BidaskClub raised Range Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Range Resources Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Range Resources Corporation from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

