Capital Research Global Investors Continues to Hold Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Capital Research Global Investors maintained its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.86% of Valero Energy Corporation worth $256,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 62.2% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation by 189.4% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) traded up 0.80% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 311,277 shares. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.09.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Valero Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Valero Energy Corporation news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,279 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

