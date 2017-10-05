Capital Research Global Investors Buys 120,000 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.72% of Public Storage worth $259,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 157,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE PSA) opened at 214.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $192.15 and a 52-week high of $232.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.35% and a return on equity of 27.80%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post $7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 113.96%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/capital-research-global-investors-buys-120000-shares-of-public-storage-psa.html.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Spogli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.59 per share, with a total value of $401,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $197.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $210.00 price target on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business activities include the ownership and operation of self-storage facilities, which offer storage spaces for lease, generally on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use, ancillary activities, such as merchandise sales and tenant reinsurance to the tenants at its self-storage facilities, as well as the acquisition and development of additional self-storage space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.