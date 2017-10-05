Capital One Financial Corporation Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Capital One Financial Corporation decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE LPI) opened at 12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,500.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,598,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,906,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 150.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,748,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,300 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 144.6% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,955,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 153.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,079 shares during the period.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

