Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $23,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,358,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 141,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after buying an additional 86,371 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,007,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BidaskClub raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) traded down 0.41% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. 97,987 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.27. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company’s diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs.

