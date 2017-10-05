Capital International Investors Lowers Holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,834 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.10% of National Grid Transco, PLC worth $42,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid Transco PLC alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/capital-international-investors-lowers-holdings-in-national-grid-transco-plc-ngg.html.

Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE NGG) traded down 0.7533% on Thursday, reaching $62.2773. The company had a trading volume of 65,196 shares. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.1952 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded National Grid Transco, PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC Holdings plc cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut National Grid Transco, PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About National Grid Transco, PLC

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.