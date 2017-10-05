Capital International Investors Has $6,995,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

Capital International Investors held its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in the first quarter worth $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in the first quarter worth $108,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 0.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $960,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,289,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,716 shares of company stock worth $5,044,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Bank of America Corporation lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.76 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) traded up 2.556% during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.855. The stock had a trading volume of 283,757 shares. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $97.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.109 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $38.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

