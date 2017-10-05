Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$170,160.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) opened at 41.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $46.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Sells C$170,160.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/canadian-natural-resources-limited-cnq-insider-sells-c170160-00-in-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$50.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.