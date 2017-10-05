Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canada Goose Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3374867114432 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. 42,718 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Canada Goose Holdings has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $24.32.

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.50 million. Canada Goose Holdings’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Canada Goose Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.82.

Canada Goose Holdings Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

