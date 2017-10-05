Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) in a research note published on Sunday. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) opened at 14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.78. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,712 shares in the company, valued at $743,766.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil H. Thomson acquired 12,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $174,604.41. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $403,849.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,394 shares of company stock worth $809,299. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. AXA acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

