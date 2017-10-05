Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEVA. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

CEVA (CEVA) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 5,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $929.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.71. CEVA has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. CEVA had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CEVA will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CEVA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CEVA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CEVA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CEVA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in CEVA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

