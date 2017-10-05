Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. CGOV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,143,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 44.8% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 18,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 197.3% during the first quarter. iAB Financial Bank now owns 12,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 316,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation by 334.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 94,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/cambridge-trust-co-lowers-position-in-starbucks-corporation-sbux.html.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $995,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,354.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Starbucks Corporation in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) opened at 53.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 52.82%. Starbucks Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.