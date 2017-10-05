Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,063.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,009,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,676,000 after buying an additional 63,912,660 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $452,897,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,013,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,311,000 after buying an additional 4,604,275 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $135,363,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $113,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials Inc. alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) traded down 1.250% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.955. 3,469,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.114 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,307 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 1,060 call options.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post $3.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/cambria-investment-management-l-p-trims-position-in-applied-materials-inc-amat.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.16 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 22,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,002,210.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.